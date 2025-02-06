Identity of Will Ospreay's mystery opponent on AEW Dynamite revealed

Will Ospreay has just seen a ghost of his past as he did not expect who came out as his mystery opponent to start AEW Dynamite moments ago. This was one of his former long-time stablemates.

Don Callis has been hinting at a fifth member of his faction, and it seemed like this revelation would take place tonight, seeing as a mystery member of the faction would be in action with the Aerial Assassin. Callis brought out Mark Davis, one of Will Ospreay's former stablemates in the United Empire.

It seemed that Davis had now aligned with Kyle Fletcher and re-formed the Aussie Open in the Don Callis Family. Interestingly, Davis was originally against Fletcher's decision to join the group, but he had now done so himself. The fans were not amused, claiming he had "sold out."

It was an action-filled bout between the two former stablemates as the Aussie's strength advantage was seen throughout the match. However, in the end, Will Ospreay was able to connect with the Hidden Blade for the win.

It is unclear if this means that Mark Davis is officially part of the faction or if it is a one-time event. Seeing as he disappointed Don Callis tonight, there may be chances that it is only the latter, but this impulsive decision has already forced him to sever his ties with Ospreay.

