"No, I refuse" - Ricochet brutally shuts down request to Tony Khan

A fan recently made a special request to Tony Khan regarding Ricochet, but the latter vehemently opposed it. The Human Highlight Reel faced Swerve Strickland in a singles match on the February 5 edition of AEW Dynamite.

He won the match by attacking his opponent below the belt. He followed it up with a Spirit Gun to pick up the win. He further insulted The Realest Star by going after Prince Nana and stealing the Embassy robe.

Following Wednesday Night Dynamite, a fan on X asked Tony Khan to book The Future of Flight and Swerve Strickland in a Death Match.

"AEW Grand Slam King Swerve vs Rico Death Match. BOOK IT @TonyKhan," the fan wrote.

The tweet caught Mr. High Fly's attention, and he replied he didn't want to square off against The New Flavor again.

"No, I refuse," Ricochet replied.

Check out The One and Only's tweet below.

Ricochet addressed his win after AEW Dynamite went off the air

After AEW Dynamite went off-air, AEW released a digital exclusive video of Ricochet in a backstage clip addressing his victory over Swerve Strickland.

He boasted about his win over the former AEW World Champion and slammed his fans, who had turned their backs on him.

"I told you so. I... told you so. I told everybody that this was going to happen and that it wasn't just for Swerve. This is for each and every one of you. Everyone out there who thought it was okay to mock, harass, and bully me. You know what, that's okay. Because you know the old saying right, 'To the victor go the spoils,' and boy, I feel spoiled right now."

Given the controversial ending of the match, it looks like the former WWE Speed Champion and Swerve Strickland's rivalry is far from over. The two might step inside the ring against each other once again to settle the score.

