Ricochet sends message to his bullies after AEW Dynamite goes off-air

Ricochet had a tall task ahead of him this week on AEW Dynamite, as he took on a consistent crowd-favorite and former world champion. The accomplished high-flyer was successful in defeating his opponent and also sent a message to his detractors after the show.

Ricochet was "embarrassed" by Swerve Strickland after he failed to advance to the 2024 Continental Classic finals at Worlds End last year. The Future of Flight retaliated by bloodying and brutalizing The New Flavour on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen last month.

It was subsequently announced that the former AEW World Champion would have his chance to exact vengeance on Ricochet on the February 5 episode of Dynamite in Atlanta, GA. The two men went to war this Wednesday night, for the first time since 2017, although the victory shockingly went to The One and Only.

Ricochet picked up the win courtesy of a cleverly placed low-blow which allowed him to counter the Swerve Stomp and defeat his rival with a Spirit Gun to the back of his head.

After the match, the star added insult to injury by laying hands on Strickland's manager Prince Nana, and stealing the Embassy robe that The Realest made his entrance in.

In a backstage digital exclusive after AEW Dynamite went off the air, The Highlight of the Night flaunted the "spoils" of his win, fired back against fans for turning on him, and boasted over his win against Swerve.

However, considering the controversial ending of their match, things seem far from over between Ricochet and Strickland.

What else transpired this week on AEW Dynamite?

The latest episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite featured several top stars, either in action inside the squared circle or in various non-wrestling segments. Some of these names include Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, Rated-FTR and Jay White, Mercedes Mone, Mariah May, MJF, Hangman Page, Dustin Rhodes, The Hurt Syndicate, and the returning Austin and Colten Gunn, to cite a few.

Dynamite also presented quite a few matches besides Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet. Check out the results of these bouts as listed below:

Will Ospreay defeated Mark Davis

Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher defeated The Hounds of Hell (Buddy Matthews and Brody King)

Toni Storm defeated Queen Aminata

It remains to be seen what AEW has in store for fans as the company heads to Grand Slam Australia later this month, en route to the Revolution Pay-Per-View on March 9.

