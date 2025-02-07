Tag team or solo? Penta finally comments on what could happen if AEW's Rey Fenix joins WWE

Penta and Rey Fenix rose to prominence together as the popular tag team, 'Lucha Bros,' in AEW. With Penta now a part of WWE, he spoke about a potential scenario if his brother arrives in the global juggernaut in the future.

The duo delivered captivating tag showdowns throughout their careers and became a top-tier team in the world of professional wrestling. Not only that, Penta and Rey Fenix became the AEW World Tag Team Champions as well in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

But Penta chose to sign with WWE in 2025, making his debut on the second edition of RAW on Netflix. On the other hand, Rey Fenix has been on the sidelines due to injury and possibly being unhappy with Tony Khan and AEW, as expressed in a series of cryptic tweets.

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Penta admitted that he would like to see his brother Rey Fenix in WWE. When asked if they would form their team again or be singles competitors, Penta was open to both but preferred the latter, claiming that he wants to now focus on himself and a career as a singles star.

"Both is fine for me. I don't know [Maybe its against each other] Yeah. A lot of times in Mexico, every weekend each other. But now, here is different you know. Now I'm focused for myself. Now, I'm focused for the Royal Rumble, I'm focused for WrestleMania. I'm focused for everything here, my brother have the opportunity with me its ok, but now I am focused on myself." [From 24:01 - 24:45]

Former AEW star Penta has made a huge impact in WWE in only weeks since his debut

Penta has been making waves ever since he had a successful debut in WWE in a match against Chad Gable on RAW on Netflix. Moreover, he has proven to be a top signee by WWE CCO Triple H in only a few weeks.

Moreover, the former AEW star had a big moment at last week's Royal Rumble event. Penta entered the Men's Rumble match at #2 and stood face-to-face with one of his idols and perhaps the greatest luchador of all time, Rey Mysterio, displaying one of the best lucha actions in recent memory.

With Penta now ready to put full focus on himself, it will be interesting to see his journey in WWE as a singles in-ring competitor.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

