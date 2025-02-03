Penta’s brother reacts to Rey Mysterio moment at 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Former AEW star Penta made his Royal Rumble debut last night, entering at number two. He shared an incredible moment with Rey Mysterio, the first entrant, and his brother took to social media to express his love for this moment.

Rey Fenix has been linked to WWE after he and his brother's contracts with the Tony Khan-led promotion were not renewed. However, he has had injury time added to this, which has delayed his potential move. His brother has already debuted on RAW and even made his PLE debut last night.

Rey Mysterio took to X/Twitter to share a picture of the incredible moment he had with Penta as they kicked off the Royal Rumble match, with two luchadors from different eras in the ring together.

Fenix had a simple but great reaction to this moment as he replied to this with a heart emoji. Most of the fans felt goosebumps as the Rumble match began.

Penta had a close call during his Royal Rumble debut

One of the talked about moments during the Royal Rumble match was the former AEW star going at it with the WWE Hall of Famer to kick things off. However, it appears that not everything went smoothly as they barely avoided a botch.

At a point in the match, the two luchadors exchanged maneuvers around the ring. Mysterio attempted to eliminate Penta by reversing his move into a Hurricanrana and tossing him to the outside. It appeared that Penta was propelled near the floor, where it seemed as if both of his feet touched the outside mat.

It was a close call, but they eventually allowed him to continue, allowing him to last 42 minutes in the match before being eliminated by Finn Balor. This seems like an unfortunate botch as this was too close for comfort, and an intensive review of that moment could have quickly ended his Royal Rumble campaign.

Apart from that awkward moment, the 39-year-old still made a successful PLE debut. He had a great showing despite falling short. It remains to be seen what's next for him.

