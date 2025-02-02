  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Pentagon Jr.
  • Penta seemingly eliminated during WWE Royal Rumble debut in awkward botch

Penta seemingly eliminated during WWE Royal Rumble debut in awkward botch

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Feb 02, 2025 02:38 GMT
Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events of WWE [Image credits: Penta
Image credits: Penta's Instagram; wwe.com

WWE Superstar Penta made his Men's Royal Rumble debut at this year's show. However, the Mexican sensation was seemingly part of a major botch during the bout.

After making a huge name for himself in All Elite Wrestling by winning several titles, Penta joined WWE in January 2025. The star made his electrifying debut on WWE RAW, where he defeated Chad Gable. However, since his debut, many people have been expecting a clash between him and legendary fellow luchador Rey Mysterio.

It seemed like the Triple H-led creative team listened to the fans at this year's Royal Rumble, as Penta and Rey Mysterio were the first two entrants in the match. The two started the match on a high note, showcasing their incredible high-flying skills.

also-read-trending Trending

However, Mysterio tried to eliminate his opponent, and the two stars got stuck in an awkward position on the ring's apron. While the former AEW star was trying to save himself from an early elimination, he got eliminated in a major botch as his feet seemingly touched the ground for a brief moment. Despite this botch, Penta was allowed to continue the match.

Fans are expecting some big returns in the Men's Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned any surprises for the match.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी