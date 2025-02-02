Penta seemingly eliminated during WWE Royal Rumble debut in awkward botch

WWE Superstar Penta made his Men's Royal Rumble debut at this year's show. However, the Mexican sensation was seemingly part of a major botch during the bout.

After making a huge name for himself in All Elite Wrestling by winning several titles, Penta joined WWE in January 2025. The star made his electrifying debut on WWE RAW, where he defeated Chad Gable. However, since his debut, many people have been expecting a clash between him and legendary fellow luchador Rey Mysterio.

It seemed like the Triple H-led creative team listened to the fans at this year's Royal Rumble, as Penta and Rey Mysterio were the first two entrants in the match. The two started the match on a high note, showcasing their incredible high-flying skills.

However, Mysterio tried to eliminate his opponent, and the two stars got stuck in an awkward position on the ring's apron. While the former AEW star was trying to save himself from an early elimination, he got eliminated in a major botch as his feet seemingly touched the ground for a brief moment. Despite this botch, Penta was allowed to continue the match.

Fans are expecting some big returns in the Men's Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned any surprises for the match.

