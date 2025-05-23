40-year-old star's AEW losing streak continues; last won a singles match 19 months ago

AEW Collision tonight saw a 40-year-old star’s losing streak continue. It has been so long since he last won a singles match in the company, which was 19 months ago.

Ad

Jay Lethal is one of the most experienced names in the wrestling industry. However, he has not had the best of luck when it comes to singles competition in AEW. His last win came about when he defeated Trent Beretta on AEW Rampage in October 2023.

He took on Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family on the latest edition of Collision, and it went just as everyone expected. The contest had a good amount of near falls and counters, with Jay Lethal showing off to the young star that he has not yet lost his spark.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, that did not last long as Kyle Fletcher's greatness and talent shone through. The match was on the ropes when Lethal sent Fletcher to the mat. He then wanted to hit the Australian star with an elbow, but he ended up getting hit with the knees instead.

Fletcher then hit Lethal with a kick and dropped a brainbuster on him to get the win and continue his supremacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More