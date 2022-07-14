"I am going to hurt you" - 40-year-old star sends a chilling warning to Chris Jericho ahead of AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 2

During a backstage segment on this week's AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston vowed to make Chris Jericho pay for his sins in their upcoming match at Fyter Fest Night 2.

Earlier on the show, Jericho cut a promo recalling his assaults against Kingston's acquaintances. He also stated that the Mad King wouldn't just face a sports entertainer or The Wizard, but rather 'The Painmaker' for next week's bout.

After the segment, Kingston retaliated by cutting his own promo with an injured Ruby Soho and Ortiz wearing a cap for his bald head. The Mad King didn't care if The Wizard brought his most violent side.

Kingston then proceeded to show what Jericho did to his friends. In the end, he promised to make Jericho bleed by sending this chilling warning:

"Chris, I am going to hurt you and enjoy it," Kingston said.

The two bitter rivals will meet once again in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match at next week's Fyter Fest 2.

Fans showed their support to Eddie Kingston ahead of his match with Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

On Twitter, AEW fans were clearly behind Eddie Kingston in his upcoming match against arch-nemesis Chris Jericho.

This user rooted for Mad King and stated that the Jericho Appreciation Society would experience pain.



One fan agreed with Eddie about not being afraid of Jericho's "Painmaker" side, adding that the former will have fun destroying the latter to exact revenge for his friends.



Meanwhile, a fan thought Kingston deserved a mega push, especially toward a world title.



Moreover, this user expressed his love for Mad King because the latter brought realism like no one else.



Then, a user showed excitement in anticipating the gruesome match, saying it would be brutal.

The upcoming Barbed Wire Everywhere match will be bloody as Jericho and Kingston will look to decimate each other. Both have hated each other's guts, and next week's match might decide if their animosity is finally shelved or not.

