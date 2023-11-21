40-year-old threatens to take "action" against AEW star Ethan Page

AEW star Ethan Page is embroiled in a rivalry with Tony Nese in Ring of Honor. They went face-to-face last month in a match won by Tony Nese using underhanded tactics. The 38-year-old leveraged the ropes to score a pinfall over Page.

Ethan Page retaliated by interfering in Nese's match with Serpentico a few weeks ago, causing a loss to the former WWE Superstar. Following the incident, Page challenged Tony Nese to another match, which was accepted by the latter, and the match was made official for the upcoming edition of HonorClub. Ethan Page took to Twitter (X) to hype his upcoming match:

"PAGE vs NESE II. This Thursday Night #HonorClub. Here’s everything you need to know before this weeks episode #ROHWrestling. I’m finally getting my rematch against @tonynese…. And I can’t freaking wait. #WatchROH," Ethan Page wrote.

AEW's Mark Sterling, who is the manager of Tony Nese, took notice of the post and threatened to take action against the 34-year-old:

"He’s obsessed and I may take action," Sterling wrote.

Here is the complete exchange on X.

Mark Sterling accused AEW star Ethan Page of un-professionalism and said he has filed an "injunction"

Sterling recently reacted to a Twitter post by Ring Honor, which recapped the episode in which Ethan Page had interfered in the Tony Nese versus Serpentico match.

Mark Sterling responded on social media and complained that the recap video did not tell the complete story of Page's unprofessional behavior, which caused commotion during his client's wrestling match. The 40-year-old said he had filed an injunction with the athletic commission:

"This is a great recap but it doesn’t go in depth about how Ethan Page unprofessionally caused a commotion during an athletic contest that caused my client @TonyNese to lose. I’m happy to inform that I’ve filed an injunction in Wichita with the athletic commission. More to come," wrote Mark Sterling.

