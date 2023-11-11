40-year-old star accuses AEW star Ethan Page of unprofessionalism; says he has filed an "injunction"

AEW star Ethan Page was recently accused of unprofessionalism by a fellow All Elite Wrestling superstar who filed an injunction against him and also blamed Page for a loss his client Tony Nese suffered.

The name in question is Mark Sterling who currently manages Tony Nese on Ring of Honor. Sterling also works as an on-screen attorney for The Premier Athlete.

On Twitter, while reacting to Ring of Honor's recap, Mark Sterling accused Ethan Page of being unprofessional which cost Tony Nese a win in an athletic contest. It should be noted that this was almost definitely tweeted in-character.

"This is a great recap but it doesn’t go in depth about how Ethan Page unprofessionally caused a commotion during an athletic contest that caused my client @TonyNese to lose. I’m happy to inform that I’ve filed an injunction in Wichita with the athletic commission. More to come." tweeted Sterling.

AEW star Ethan Page wants a dream match against The Rock

AEW star Ethan Page has wrestled against many top stars in the company however, he wants to face former WWE Champion The Rock.

Ethan Page debuted in the company on March 7, 2021, at Revolution as a mystery entrance in The Face of Revolution Ladder Match.

Speaking to Beckles & Recher, Ethan Page was asked about his dream opponents and he named Sting and Chris Jericho whom he has already wrestled in AEW. Page named two more opponents including The Rock:

"I've been saying in every interview that I'd love a singles match against Christian Cage. Sting was there, and so was (Chris) Jericho, and I’ve gotten to share the ring with both of those guys, so that’s pretty awesome. But I would say Christian’s next on my list. And my dream match of all time will always be The Rock, or Razor Ramon in his prime."

