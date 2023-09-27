[Photo] AEW star shares a picture with Jade Cargill after WWE announces her signing

An AEW star recently reacted to WWE finally announcing Jade Cargill's signing with the sports entertainment juggernaut. The talent in question is her former manager, Mark Sterling.

Cargill had a dominant stint in All Elite Wrestling, becoming the inaugural TBS Champion on January 5, 2022. She had a 60-match unbeaten streak before losing against Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing 2023. In fact, Statlander is the only star to defeat the former Baddies leader in singles competition.

Recently, rumors surfaced about Cargill's AEW contract expiring and her possibly jumping ship to WWE. Earlier today, ESPN reported that Jade Cargill has signed a multi-year deal with the Stamford-based promotion, and the global juggernaut confirmed the move shortly after.

Cargill's former manager, Mark Sterling, took to Twitter to react to her signing by sharing a picture of the duo and adding a simple caption, "#JadeBrand." You can check out his post below:

WWE veteran wants Jade Cargill to join forces with former champion

While speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, WWE veteran Vince Russo put forward an interesting idea for Cargill's debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

Russo first criticized Austin Theory's gimmick before adding that aligning Jade Cargill with the former United States Champion could "do wonders for him."

"I'll tell you who I would with immediately because, as we predicted and said all along, the gimmick put on him was never ever going to get him over. One thousand percent (Austin Theory). And bro, you know what? She could do wonders for him. One thousand percent!" [From 10:40 to 11:23]

It remains to be seen what Triple H and Co. have planned for the former AEW star when she eventually makes her debut in WWE.

