40-year-old WWE star namedropped on AEW Revolution but with a twist

A current top WWE Superstar was namedropped during the AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view. However, there was a twist regarding how the star was mentioned before the start of a big match.

The 40-year-old WWE star, Sami Zayn was namedropped by commentators at AEW Revolution. However, Zayn was not mentioned by his current name but by his famous wrestling name from the past. During his time on the independent scene, Sami went by the name of "El Generico" before joining the Stamford-based promotion.

During the International Title match between Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita, the commentators were revisiting some of Omega's greatest career moments. They also mentioned Omega's history with El Generico (aka Sami Zayn) in Japan. This namedrop is now being talked about all over social media.

Speaking of the match between Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takenshita, it was every bit a tremendous, hard-hitting encounter as expected. In the end, Omega managed to secure the win over Takeshita and captured the International Title despite the interference from Don Callis.

Moreover, Omega became the International Champion within just months after his return and it will be interesting to see what's next.

On the other hand, only time will tell if the El Generico (aka Sami Zayn) mention on AEW would mean something down the line.

