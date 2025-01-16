41-year-old never got called back by AEW after one match, reveals the backstage is weird: "Everyone’s cliquey"

Popular rapper Action Bronson has released several albums throughout his career. Interestingly, a little over two years ago, the 41-year-old wrestled in AEW.

In September 2022, Bronson fulfilled his lifelong dream to compete inside the squared circle. At Rampage: Grand Slam 2022, he teamed up with The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil, HOOK, for a tag team match against Matt Menard and Angelo Parker (then members of The Jericho Appreciation Society). This bout lasted a little over five minutes and ended with the debuting rapper and the three-time FTW Champion emerging victorious.

Bronson received a thunderous reaction for his performance from fans in the arena that day. However, during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, he revealed his frustrations with the promotion. The New York City native said he was ready for the second match in his career. However, AEW never got in touch with him for another appearance. Additionally, the rapper stated that even though he enjoyed hanging out backstage, he could figure out a sense of uneasiness among the company's performers. Bronson claimed that ''everyone's cliquey'' in Tony Khan's company.

"Actually, no. I enjoy the act. I don’t like the… the backstage is weird over there. It’s just weird. It was just like everyone’s cliquey....you could tell it was weird vibes," he said Bronson. [H/T: WON]

Action Bronson on AEW star HOOK using "The Chairman's Intent" as his entrance theme

Two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion Taz and his son, HOOK, are reportedly close friends with Action Bronson. Furthermore, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's AEW entrance theme is "The Chairman's Intent,", a song that was released by the rapper in 2017.

Ever since he was a young boy, HOOK has been a fan of the 41-year-old rapper. Interestingly, during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show in 2022, Bronson revealed that the 25-year-old asked him for permission to use his song, and he was more than happy to grant it.

"HOOK has been a fan since he’s a younger kid, and he loved that song, and he wanted to use that song. So I was like, ‘Bro, go f*cking be my guest. Please!" he said. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

HOOK is currently in a rivalry with WWE legend Christian Cage. He defeated The Patriarch in a singles match via DQ at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

