41-year-old star confirms presence for AEW Dynasty

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Apr 02, 2025 02:00 GMT
AEW Dynasty is just a few days away [Image Credit: AEW
An AEW veteran said he would attend the 2025 Dynasty pay-per-view. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker have been with TNT Champion Daniel Garcia for a long time. While Parker has been busy being a father, Daddy Magic hasn't left the TNT Champion's side.

Daniel Garcia will defend the TNT Title against Adam Cole at Dynasty. This will be their third match, as the previous two matches couldn't determine a winner. This bout would not have a time limit or outside interference, which means neither Matt Menard nor the Undisputed Kingdom will be able to influence the result of the high-stakes contest.

Recently, Daddy Magic took to X/Twitter and claimed he would be a part of Dynasty. However, the 41-year-old won't be able to stand at ringside to support the TNT Champion.

"Might not be ring side for Garcia Cole 3 but I’ll be in Philadelphia for Dynasty this Sunday night," he wrote.
Will Adam Cole win the TNT Championship at AEW Dynasty?

The Panama City Playboy was highly criticized for his matches after he returned from injury. The star wasn't able to perform well in singles matches. Also, his feud with MJF fell flat. Therefore, he started his run by returning to the tag team division. After gaining enough confidence, Adam Cole wrestled two great matches with Daniel Garcia.

On Dynasty, a fully prepared Cole will wrestle and look to win his first championship in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Ahead of the bout, he had an interesting message for the Red Death.

“Let’s finish the fight, Danny...” he wrote.

It will be interesting to see who emerges as the TNT Champion from the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, as the rivals have yet to defeat each other in a singles contest.

