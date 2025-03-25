Adam Cole calls out AEW champion; refuses to back down

Adam Cole has called out an AEW champion and shown his resolve by refusing to stand down in the face of adversity. This is another example of him slowly building up his character in the company.

The former WWE star was out for a long time with an injury but made his comeback late last year. Despite making his comeback, he seemed to have run out of steam of late and was in danger of getting lost in the mid-card shuffle.

Last week, Cole took on TNT Champion Daniel Garcia for the title but the match ended in a draw. This was the second time that it had happened. He was quite frustrated and took to X/Twitter to vent his frustrations on Garcia.

Posting a picture of the two of them, he wrote:

“Let’s finish the fight, Danny...”

It seems clear that Adam Cole is intent on defeating Daniel Garcia to become the next AEW TNT Champion. In the case he does win the title, it will be his first major singles title in AEW.

Adam Cole heaps praise on The Young Bucks

Adam Cole has lavished praise on the AEW Executive Vice Presidents, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, and said that they were the best in the world.

The Young Buck were last seen in AEW when they lost the tag titles in October last year. They have since had a great run in Japan but recent speculations hint that the AEW EVPs could be back on AEW TV very soon.

Speaking on a recent episode of Close Up with Renee Paquette, Cole said:

“I've known Matt and Nick practically my whole career. It's been a really, really long time since I've known them, and they are two of the best guys in the entire world, two of the most talented guys in the entire world, too, whether working with them at Pro Wrestling Guerilla or at Ring of Honor and stuff like that. So, the cool thing was, too, even before I got to AEW, I had always kept in touch with Matt and Nick. We always had a relationship.”

It is great to see Adam Cole acknowledge the former AEW tag team champions and it just goes to show how respected they are as a team.

