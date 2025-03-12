Adam Cole declares current AEW tag team as one of the "greatest of all time"

AEW's Adam Cole has been wrestling for more than 25 years, and he's been involved with some of the industry's most renowned tag teams during that time. But there's one duo he holds in particularly high esteem: The Young Bucks.

Ad

Matt and Nick Jackson have won championships across the world, wowing fans with their intricate spotwork, comedic antics, and multilayered in-ring storytelling from the American Legion in Reseda, CA, all the way to the Tokyo Dome and even Wembley Stadium.

Although The Young Bucks are controversial and are often lambasted by old-school wrestlers and critics, many fans consider them one of the greatest tag teams of the modern era, if not all time. On a recent episode of Close-Up w/ Renee Paquette, Adam Cole gushed over the real-life brothers:

Ad

Trending

"I've known Matt and Nick practically my whole career. It's been a really, really long time since I've known them, and they are two of the best guys in the entire world, two of the most talented guys in the entire world, too, whether working with them at Pro Wrestling Guerilla or at Ring of Honor and stuff like that. So the cool thing was, too, even before I got to AEW, I had always kept in touch with Matt and Nick. We always had a relationship."

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Cole further reminisced about his reunion with the Bucks and referred to them as one of the greatest tag teams of all time:

"But I remember leading up to being able to debut at AEW, one of the biggest things was, 'Oh my god, I'm so excited I'm gonna get to see Matt and Nick every week.' So, I love them. They're one of the greatest tag teams, if not the greatest of all time. They really, really are, and two just incredible guys. So it's really, really, really awesome to get to be around them again," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Ad

The Young Bucks are expected back on AEW TV soon

The Young Bucks are the most foundational tag team in All Elite Wrestling. Matt and Nick Jackson, as members of The Elite, are co-founders of the promotion and three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. However, they've been missing from television for months.

Following their loss of the tag titles to Private Party on October 30, 2024, the Bucks fled Jon Moxley's rampage, claiming they were going to work from home. They later turned up in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and had a successful run there.

According to a recent edition of The Wrestling Observer, Tony Khan & Co. are working to get The Young Bucks back on television. The report noted that they were recently backstage for the promotion, and it seems that they're waiting for the right moment to return to action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback