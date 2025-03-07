Major update on The Young Bucks amid AEW absence - Reports

The Young Bucks are perhaps one of the greatest tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. This duo consists of real-life brothers Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson. They have held titles in major promotions such as AEW, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, among others.

The Young Bucks have been with All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception. They are not just wrestlers but also executive vice presidents of the promotion. They have held the AEW World Tag Team Championship thrice and are priceless assets for president Tony Khan. Interestingly, they have not appeared on any AEW programs since October 2024. Their last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion was against Private Party, where they suffered defeat and lost the World Tag Team Titles. For the longest time, it was not known when they would make their return to the company. However, we now have an update.

According to a Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, All Elite Wrestling is working on The Young Bucks' TV return. Furthermore, they were present backstage during recent television taping.

The Young Bucks' Nicholas Jackson on a possible tag team showdown against Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi

Earlier this year, Matt and Nick Jackson were interviewed by Undisputed’s Justin Barrasso.

During the conversation, they were asked if they ever wanted to lock horns with Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi in tag team action. Nick said that he'd love to do that before Tanahashi or Omega called it a day from their legendary wrestling careers.

"I’d love to do that match. We have had many matches with Tana, but I’d love to get in there at least one more time before he calls it a career. Same goes with Kenny. That’s the thing I think wrestling fans take for granted. We have no clue how many more matches any of us have left in the tank. I try to enjoy every match like it’s my last these days," said Nick. [H/T: 411 Mania]

Matt and Nick Jackson are 39 and 35 respectively. They are members of a faction called The Elite, and the group consists of AEW stars Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry.

