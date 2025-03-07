"We hurt people" - Female AEW star teases joining The Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate has been open to recruiting new members to their group. A female AEW star recently teased joining their faction.

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has been on a dominant run ever since she joined AEW. She quickly captured the TBS Championship and has defeated everyone who has stepped up to challenge her. Now, the former WWE Superstar might be looking to start the next chapter in her career.

Recently, The CEO posted a picture of herself with Shelton Benjamin and captioned it in a way that hinted at her joining The Hurt Syndicate.

"We hurt people @Sheltyb803 @QOTRmovie."

Jim Cornette is furious with AEW over Mercedes Mone's recent booking

After Mercedes Mone's entertaining feud with Harley Cameron, which culminated in a match at Grand Slam: Australia, fans were excited to see a rematch between these two women. However, that is not what happened. Instead, The CEO is set to face Momo Watanabe at the upcoming Revolution Pay-Per-View.

Momo earned her shot at the TBS Championship by winning the International Women's Cup tournament at Wrestle Dynasty earlier this year. However, this storyline has upset Jim Cornette.

Speaking on his The Experience podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette criticized AEW for not continuing the feud between Harley Cameron and The CEO. He claimed that no one cares about Momo Watanabe.

"They could have got something out of this flop that Mercedes has been by Harley going over the other day or at least we get a rematch, but instead, we get Mercedes and Momo Watanabe. What is the matter with these people? Why do they think that anybody's gonna give a s**t about Momo?" he said.

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone will be able to retain her title at Revolution and keep her undefeated streak alive.

