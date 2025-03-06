"What is the matter with these people?" - WWE veteran furious with AEW over recent Mercedes Mone decision

Mercedes Mone is set to defend her TBS Title at AEW Revolution 2025. Meanwhile, a WWE veteran is furious with a recent decision involving The CEO.

Ad

Mone was recently involved in an entertaining feud with Harley Cameron that culminated in a title match at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. However, since this match, the Jacksonville-based promotion has done nothing to follow up on this feud. Instead, The CEO is now set to face her next challenger, Momo Watanabe, at Revolution 2025. This match came about after Momo won the International Women's Cup earlier this year at Wrestle Dynasty. Mercedes and Momo came face to face in the ring last week on Dynamite. However, this feud is not very much appreciated by Jim Cornette.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette criticized AEW for not following up on the Harley Cameron feud with a rematch and said no one cares about Momo Watanabe.

"They could have got something out of this flop that Mercedes has been by Harley going over the other day or at least we get a rematch, but instead, we get Mercedes and Momo Watanabe. What is the matter with these people? Why do they think that anybody's gonna give a s**t about Momo?" he said. [1:48-2:10]

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Ad

Mercedes Mone points out ''annoying'' issues with fans

When Mercedes Mone first arrived in AEW, she received a huge pop from fans in her hometown. However, since then, fans have turned on her, prompting The CEO to become a heel. Over the past several months, fans have taken to social media to share their honest thoughts on the reigning NJPW Strong Women's Champion, most of which have been negative.

Ad

During a recent interview on The Sackhoff Show, Mercedes pointed out that fans struggle to differentiate her character from her real-life version, leading to aggressive criticism on social media.

"But at the same time, dealing with social media, people just legit think that I’m this character on TV. So sometimes it’s annoying whether fans can be aggressive with who they think that I am. But, I’d rather play a role of somebody else than, you know, playing Mercedes Varnado on a daily for these people," he said.

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone retains her title at AEW Revolution 2025.

If you use the quote from the first half of the article, then link to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback