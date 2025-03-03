"It's annoying" - Mercedes Moné points out major issue with AEW fans

Mercedes Moné is one of AEW's most polarizing stars. The triple champion is currently gaining momentum as a heel, but she has spent the majority of her career as a babyface. Amid criticism surrounding her push in All Elite Wrestling and multiple championship reigns, Moné is going viral for opening up about her private life and how it deals with wrestling fans.

Ad

In her nearly 15-year career, the former Sasha Banks of WWE has portrayed many gimmicks. Now known as The CEO, Moné made her name with monikers such as The Boss and The Blueprint, among others. Before her fame, she wrestled as Miss Mercedes and Mercedes KV. Despite her multiple transformations and heel turns, she has maintained a strong fanbase as one of wrestling's most popular stars.

Speaking on The Sackhoff Show, Mone admitted to how she's always "kind of living in [my] character," even on social media, because this life is "like living in a 24/7 fantasy world" for wrestlers and fans, adding that fans see talents as legit superheroes.

Ad

Trending

The 33-year-old confessed that no one, including herself, knows the real Mercedes Varnado, and she doesn't get the chance to show Mercedes as the person fans see on TV is not the real her, who is totally different from the wrestling character.

"I love that because I love to be able to have my private life when I’m not being a wrestler. When I get to be home and get to be with my dogs, I just get to chill out and be in my own head, in my own environment. It’s the best feeling, knowing I don’t have to play such a larger-than-life character when I’m at home. I love that," Mercedes said. [H/T : RSN]

Ad

Mercedes Moné continued:

"But at the same time, dealing with social media, people just legit think that I’m this character on TV. So sometimes it’s annoying whether fans can be aggressive with who they think that I am. But, I’d rather play a role of somebody else than, you know, playing Mercedes Varnado on a daily for these people."

Ad

Ad

The Boss is currently 282 days into her first reign as AEW TBS Champion. By mid-week, Mercedes will pass the 250-day mark in her first reign as NJPW Strong Women's Champion and the 60-day mark in her first run with RevPro's Undisputed British Women's Championship.

Mercedes Moné to defend at AEW Revolution

Mercedes Moné will defend her AEW TBS Championship against Momo Watanabe at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view in a rematch of Mercedes' win over Momo at NJPW Capital Collision in August 2024. Below is the updated Revolution lineup:

Ad

Zero Hour Pre-show: 'Big Boom!' AJ and The Conglomeration vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection

'Big Boom!' AJ and The Conglomeration vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection MJF vs. Adam Page

World Championship Contender's Match: Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland

Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland Steel Cage Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners Women's World Championship Hollywood Ending: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

Ad

Expand Tweet

Revolution 2025 will be AEW's sixth annual pay-per-view under that billing. The big event will air on Sunday, March 9, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.