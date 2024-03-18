"I'm not Mercedes Moné for no reason" - Top AEW star speaks up amid rumors of being the highest paid woman in wrestling

Mercedes Moné's AEW arrival continues to be a topic of controversy. The wrestling veteran is now speaking out about recent backstage rumors.

The former Sasha Banks debuted on last week's Big Business edition of AEW Dynamite after months of speculation. She went with Tony Khan's offer after turning down a return deal from WWE. One of the rumors coming out of the signing claims that Moné is now one of the highest-paid women in pro wrestling.

The CEO recently spoke with ESPN to discuss her All Elite Wrestling debut and future, among other topics. The former multi-time WWE champion was asked about the recent chatter regarding her pay, and she did not deny the rumors.

"I mean, I'm not Mercedes Moné for no reason. Money changes everything. I'm always about that bag. Absolutely," Mercedes said with a smirk.

Moné is expected to make her AEW in-ring debut sometime between now and the Dynasty pay-per-view in late April. She has been confirmed for another in-ring promo on this week's Dynamite from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE Legend blasts the AEW debut of Mercedes Moné

The All Elite Wrestling debut of Mercedes Moné is still a hot topic of discussion among fans and wrestlers. It has been almost one week and the multi-time champion is still trending on social media.

The former WWE Superstar debuted on the recent Big Business edition of Dynamite. She delivered a babyface promo and then saved Willow Nightingale from Skye Blue and Julia Hart. The debut almost immediately came with alleged locker room drama.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the legendary wrestling manager ripped Moné's Dynamite debut promo and likened it to a high school commencement speech. Cornette said the promo had no feeling to it.

"She basically wrote a speech here, that was a high school commencement speech, if she were the valedictorian. ... There was no feel, this was a recited speech," Jim Cornette said.

Cornette continued to blast the content of Moné's promo, and her delivery. The controversial wrestling historian used some choice words to review the segment.

