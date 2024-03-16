"She’s gonna get into an altercation there one day isn’t she?" - Fans erupt following reports of Mercedes Mone angering people backstage in AEW emerge

Fans react to Mercedes Mone angering people backstage in AEW.

Mercedes Mone got a hero's debut at AEW Big Business when she finally showed up in the company after months of speculation. She cut a heartfelt promo thanking the fans for their love and support. Mone also got involved during the closing stages of the show by saving Willow Nightingale.

However, within a week after joining her new company, Mercedes already has some heat on her after her comments prior to debuting in AEW when she stated that she was going to go back to WWE. It was recently reported that this angered a lot of people backstage.

Now, fans are the latest to react to this news and give their honest thoughts on this development. Check out some of the reactions below:

Tommy Dreamer opened up on Mercedes Mone's debut

Mercedes' AEW debut drew a lot of reactions from her former colleagues in WWE as well as critics. She received a lot of praise for the way she handled herself during her debut. Tommy Dreamer is the latest to give his opinion.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer opened up on the former Sasha Banks' debut and levied praise on her theme music.

"I really really enjoyed it. I was a little shocked that it happened first but then I said, 'if you kinda think about it, most of these things go long, and if you have a whole show before it, then you have to rely on the person speeding up their debut.' I actually was thinking that Sting's leaving was pretty damn perfect and Mercedes' debut was great. She's special, she's been a proven draw when she was in WWE, a proven draw when she went to New Japan Pro Wrestling, and now she's in AEW... Whoever made The CEO music, I would give them a bonus because it's now programmed. It's a chant no matter what, they're going to respond."

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes will be able to win over her current colleagues in AEW.

