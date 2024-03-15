Mercedes Mone has angered people backstage in AEW with her recent comments - Reports

Mercedes Mone had a big pop at her AEW debut at the Dynamite special episode titled Big Business. However, one aspect of the debut has created doubt in the minds of wrestling fans.

While The CEO had a tremendous debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business, her quote from an interview that she gave just a few days before the debut caught the attention of many.

In an interview with the Kick Rocks podcast, Mercedes Mone revealed that she plans to return to WWE sometime in the future. Dave Meltzer had something to say about it on WON and said that it had rubbed some people the wrong way. He also spoke about what he thought was the mindset of some wrestlers:

"There is a reality that some people might consider AEW as the place they to be and some see it as a place to make money until getting the call to come back. The latter group has in general been more of a detriment to the company, " he said.

He then spoke about Mone's case:

"In her case, she negotiated with both sides. WWE didn't give her the money she wanted and AEW did. Could you imagine Jade Cargill or Cody Rhodes, right before her or his WWE debut saying that they know they'll one day go back to AEW, and if they did, how do you think WWE would react? " he continued.

In the end, he spoke about the long-term repercussions of the comment:

"In time, this will play out as it does, but the people who were skeptical are now more skeptical. In the end, if she's a long-term valuable asset to the company, nobody will remember this statement. And if not, everyone will remember this statement, " he signed off.

With all this, it seems that Mone will have some drama backstage as well as in the ring once she starts her feuds in AEW.

Mercedes Mone could be the highest-paid female wrestler after AEW contract

Mercedes Mone's contract has become the talk of the town, with Dave Meltzer on WON saying that the amount was pretty significant and also spoke about the importance of the amount. Dave Meltzer revealed on WON:

"One WWE woman star noted to us that they were hearing that the number was enough to make her [Mone] the highest-paid woman in pro-wrestling and that they were thrilled at AEW for making the offer and happy for her to have accepted it, because, in the long run, it means it's a better market for the top women wrestlers, noting, "I think it sets a standard that women should be paid too. The women do great numbers and have huge social followings, " and also said that it was "a huge deal for women in the industry who are paid a lot less than men," Meltzer said.

Women's wrestling has come a long way since the attitude era, and wrestlers like Charlotte, Bayley, Mercedes Mone, and others have created a niche for themselves in the minds of wrestling fans.

