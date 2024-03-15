Mercedes Mone's AEW salary could make her the highest paid female wrestler - Reports

Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut on the special Dynamite episode, Big Business, and there are still some startling revelations about the deal that The CEO made with Tony Khan.

Dave Meltzer recently revealed an important bit of information that could change the face of women's wrestling, connected to the contract signed, on Wrestling Observer Network (WON).

"One WWE woman star noted to us that they were hearing that the number was enough to make her [Mone] the highest-paid woman in pro-wrestling and that they were thrilled at AEW for making the offer and happy for her to have accepted it, because, in the long run, it means it's a better market for the top women wrestlers, noting, 'I think it sets a standard that women should be paid too. The women do great numbers and have huge social followings,' and also said that it was 'a huge deal for women in the industry who are paid a lot less than men,'" Meltzer said.

Mone breaking the ceiling of payments is good news for all women in the wrestling industry, and Khan does get brownie points for this one from the wrestling fans.

Mercedes Mone has already said she will be back in WWE someday

Mercedes Mone's debut at AEW was one of the most talked about events in pro wrestling in the past few months, along with all the hype surrounding Sting's final match at AEW: Revolution.

However, Mone has played a sort of spoilsport by announcing that she will be back in the Stamford-based company someday, making her AEW stint a temporary one in the minds of fans, however long or short it is. She revealed this during The Kick Rocks podcast.

"All I can say is that I handled it like a CEO, like the Boss that I am. With my head held up high. And I can say nothing but amazing things about WWE. I am so thankful for the career they gave me, the fans that they gave me, the life that they gave me, and the dreams that they gave me. So many dreams, and I got to chase them and live them all... I know I am gonna be back there one day, okay? So, it's not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling," she said.

Expand Tweet

Be that as it may, fans are excited about seeing their favorite wrestler, Mercedes Mone, in the ring once more.

Poll : When will Mercedes Mone return to WWE? Later Much later 0 votes View Discussion