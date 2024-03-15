WWE legend reacts to Mercedes Mone's AEW debut: "Whoever made the CEO music, I would give them a bonus"

A WWE legend recently shared his thoughts on Mercedes Mone's AEW debut this past week on Dynamite. The legend in question is none other than former ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer.

The former IWGP Women's Champion made her long-awaited AEW debut at the Dynamite special, Big Business, on Wednesday in her hometown of Boston. Mercedes Mone adopted a new nickname, 'The CEO,' and her new theme song also revolved around the same moniker. Mone got a huge ovation and cut a great babyface promo where she thanked fans for sticking by her side for the past two years.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Tommy Dreamer lavished praise on the presentation of Mone and her new engaging theme song. He also noted how the house was full for the show based on speculation that The CEO was going to debut for the company.

"I really really enjoyed it. I was a little shocked that it happened first but then I said, 'if you kinda think about it, most of these things go long, and if you have a whole show before it, then you have to rely on the person speeding up their debut.' I actually was thinking that Sting's leaving was pretty damn perfect and Mercedes' debut was great. She's special, she's been a proven draw when she was in WWE, a proven draw when she went to New Japan Pro Wrestling, and now she's in AEW... Whoever made The CEO music, I would give them a bonus because it's now programmed. It's a chant no matter what, they're going to respond." [From o0:07 to 01:22]

The ECW legend noted how presentation matters and how he would like to see more talents get the same type of presentation for their debuts in the future.

Cathy Kelley reacts to Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

WWE's backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley reacted to The CEO Mercedes Mone's huge debut. Many WWE stars, like Tamina, Naomi, and Bayley, were present at the event to support Mercedes, who left the Stamford-based promotion in 2022. She has a great relationship with many WWE talents, as Cathy Kelley posted about Mone's debut on X.

Mercedes Mone wasted no time getting into the thick of things on Dynamite as she took out TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart with her finisher. It will be interesting to see how the company moves forward with this feud.

