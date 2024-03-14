Popular WWE personality reacts to Mercedes Moné's AEW debut

After months of anticipation, former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné made an appearance at AEW. WWE personality Cathy Kelley reacted to Mercedes making her All Elite Wrestling debut earlier tonight.

At AEW Dynamite: Big Business in Boston, The CEO finally made her highly-awaited return to professional wrestling and her AEW debut. For weeks, Tony Khan and his promotion teased the debut of the former WWE Superstar.

After departing WWE in 2022, Moné started competing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom. She also won the IWGP Women's Championship before suffering an ankle injury that kept her on the sidelines for many months. The 32-year-old is also a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

Taking to Twitter/X, Kelley reacted to Mone's debut by tweeting two emojis.

At Dynamite: Big Business, Moné kicked off the show and addressed the AEW locker room and fans. The 32-year-old looked very excited to start her newest journey in the world of professional wrestling. The CEO will certainly have her hands full with the range of stars she could face in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

After departing WWE, Moné won the IWGP Women's Championship by defeating Kairi Sane to win the title before losing it to Mayu Iwatani. With Moné signing with AEW, there are chances of her returning to NJPW, courtesy of AEW's good working relationship with the promotion.

