AEW original teases massive return after Mercedes Mone’s (Sasha Banks) arrival

An AEW original and top star has hinted at her return on the heels of the debut of Mercedes Mone on Dynamite. This is none other than Britt Baker.

The women's division of All Elite Wrestling is set to undergo a paradigm shift with the blockbuster arrival of The CEO on Dynamite: Big Business. Mone opened the show to a thrilled crowd, thanking them for their support and offering a glimpse into her plans for the promotion.

While finishing her promo, the former IWGP Women's Champion signed off with her new CEO moniker. Her hand gestures and delivery were reminiscent of the signature catchphrase of one of AEW's most popular female stars, Britt Baker.

The similarity was noticed by fans excited at the prospect of a feud. The DMD has been on an injury-related hiatus since her last match in September 2023.

The former AEW Women's World Champion recently revealed her eagerness to return to action soon. One day after Mercedes Mone became All Elite, Baker took to X/Twitter to share a gif of herself performing her character tagline.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Britt Baker wants Kenny Omega to return to AEW in 2024

Kenny Omega has been out of action due to a severe diverticulitis infection in December 2023. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has been shockingly fired from The Elite by The Young Bucks, who brought in his iconic NJPW rival, Kazuchika Okada, to replace him.

Kenny Omega's return to action is wished by many, including his colleague, Britt Baker. A user shared a post on X/Twitter regarding which wrestlers fans wanted to make a comeback in 2024. Baker replied to the tweet by naming the former AEW World Champion.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when Kenny Omega will finally be able to step back inside the squared circle.

Are you excited to see Britt Baker back in All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts below!

Poll : Do you want to see Britt Baker vs Mercedes Mone in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion