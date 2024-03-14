Fans think Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has teased the blockbuster return of former AEW champion

Wrestling fans have shared their reactions to Mercedes Mone (known as Sasha Banks in WWE) teasing the much-anticipated return of a former AEW champion. The talent in question is Britt Baker.

The CEO brought the house to life on Dynamite: Big Business by revealing herself as the latest signing of the Tony Khan-led promotion. The former IWGP Women's Champion opened the show to address an exhilarated crowd in the TD Garden.

While concluding her promo, the former NXT Women's Champion signed off, reiterating her CEO moniker while gesturing with her hand. The movement resembled the signature gesture of former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Britt Baker.

Some users on X/Twitter noticed the potential reference to The DMD, posing whether the former Sasha Banks was planting the seeds for a feud with Baker in the future.

Fans shared their thoughts regarding a prospective rivalry between Britt Baker and Mercedes Mone. Some users reacted positively and expressed excitement about the two stars' potential encounter. Others were less enthusiastic about the idea in their comments.

The Pennsylvania native has been absent from television due to injury since September 2023. Baker herself spoke of her desire to return to action at a recent event.

AEW stars also reacted to the debut of Mercedes Mone

The wrestling world is buzzing with Mercedes Mone's arrival in All Elite Wrestling. The Boss made a statement in her debut appearance on Dynamite by saving Willow Nightingale from a post-match beatdown after her win against Riho.

Mone, who has unfinished business with Nightingale from their last encounter in NJPW Strong Resurgence 2023, foiled an assault led by Julia Hart and Skye Blue. The California native may seemingly be gunning for the TBS Championship. Several All Elite Wrestling stars reacted to Mone's debut on social media.

Evil Uno, who is a member of The Dark Order, commented on having the former Smackdown Women's Champion as her colleague.

“Evil Uno is coworkers with Mercedes Moné.”

Matt Hardy shared his excitement about seeing Mone performing in a North American promotion once again.

“If you’re gonna do #AEWBigBusiness in Bo$$ten, that’s the way to kick off #AEWDynamite. Great to see @MercedesVarnado back in a North American wrestling ring.”

Will Ospreay, who recently exited NJPW to join the Jacksonville-based company himself, also addressed Mone's debut.

“Let’s make some MONÉ!!! @AEW | #AEWBigBusiness”

Many other wrestling personalities congratulated Mone for her game-changing appearance in All Elite Wrestling, including Danhausen and Taya Valkyrie, WWE announcer Cathy Kelley, and former superstars Tyler Breeze and Nikki Bella.

Mercedes Mone is scheduled to appear on television on next week's episode of Dynamite, which will air from Ontario, Canada.

