Major AEW star “can’t wait to get back in the ring” after a lengthy absence

A top AEW star has spoken about her desire to get back into the squared circle following a lengthy hiatus from television. The talent in question is Britt Baker.

Baker has been out of action due to an injury, having last competed on the September 16, 2023 episode of Collision. She unsuccessfully challenged Kris Statlander for the TBS Title. The former AEW Women's World Champion was also recently seen performing with singer Zach Bryan at a concert in Pittsburgh.

While speaking on a panel at SXSW 2024, Baker reflected on her desire to continue evolving as a wrestler. The Doctor also alluded to the recent influx of performers, coaches and experts from different companies into AEW, pointing to an increasingly rich work environment.

Baker further voiced her excitement to return to the ring and deliver promos. According to reports from February, the 32-year-old star is expected to make her comeback imminently.

“Yeah, I do. Just growing as a wrestler and performer and learning what works and what doesn’t work. With all the new talent coming in, and new talent I get to work with, and new coaches and new people coming over from WWE, new brains and minds we get to pick. You’re really doing yourself a huge disservice if you’re not constantly asking everybody around you for help. The help in AEW is growing and growing. For me personally, I can’t wait to get back in the ring, have [a mic] in my hand and cut some promos. Stay tuned.” [H/T - 411Mania]

Britt Baker interacted with Swerve Strickland in the aftermath of AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole and The Undisputed Kingdom crashed a confrontation between Swerve Strickland and AEW World Champion Samoa Joe on the March 6, 2024, edition of Dynamite. The Panama City Playboy derided Strickland as merely a trend and dismissed his chances at winning the top belt of the promotion.

The leader of The Moghul Embassy fired back at Cole by exposing his past failures before claiming that he had Britt Baker's second phone number in his pocket. The Pennsylvania native, who is currently dating Cole, took to X/Twitter to address Strickland.

In her tweet, Baker wondered who it was the former Hit Row member had been texting.

"So who TF is texting Swerve? @AEW," she wrote.

Strickland replied with a cheeky message of his own, expressing his confidence that he had indeed been in contact with the 2022 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner.

"Don't play dumb now [winking face emoji]," he wrote.

Strickland went on to team with Samoa Joe to take on ROH World Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett and Matt Taven in an impromptu match on Dynamite. Despite winning the match single-handedly, the former NXT North American Champion ended up being choked out by The Samoan Submission Machine post-match.

