Britt Baker reacts to male star taking a shot at her on AEW Dynamite; the latter responds

The AEW Dynamite fallout is playing out online this week. A top AEW star is involved in a war of words with Britt Baker.

Wednesday's Dynamite saw Adam Cole and The Undisputed Kingdom interrupt a promo segment between Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe. Afterward, between The Realest and Baker's husband, Swerve claimed he has her "second phone number" in his back pocket.

DMD took to X today and furthered the storyline with a question to her followers. Baker wondered who was guilty of "catfishing" the Mogul Embassy leader and impersonating her.

"So who TF is texting Swerve? @AEW," she wrote.

Strickland ended up replying and stirring the pot some more. The former NXT North American Champion remains adamant that he's been texting with AEW's Doctor of Dental Medicine.

"Don't play dumb now [winking face emoji]," he wrote.

Cole has not responded to the back-and-forth exchange as of this writing. He's ordered Wardlow to bring the World Championship back to The Undisputed Kingdom so that he can then hand the gold to Cole. Mr. Mayhem earned a title shot by winning the Revolution All-Star Scramble and will challenge Samoa Joe next week.

Samoa Joe speaks on major AEW signing

The AEW World Championship is currently held by Samoa Joe, and he has made it clear he is open to defending against all challengers.

Will Ospreay recently returned to All Elite Wrestling as a contracted talent. The Aerial Assassin defeated Konosuke Takeshita in his first official match after signing and declared that he is here to win titles, among other goals.

Speaking at the Revolution media scrum after retaining his title against Swerve Strickland and Adam Page, Joe commented on Ospreay and said he's not worried about the roster addition.

"It’s indicative of what [All Elite Wrestling] has always stood for. We go out, we find the best wrestlers in the world, and we bring them together to find out who is the best wrestler in the world. Currently, that is me. But on my heels are some of the greatest grapplers to ever step [sic] foot in a ring. When we have acquisitions, men like Will Ospreay, how can you not be excited about the future of this company? Once again, we set up the protocol. Will Ospreay is new here. He’s a fantastic, dynamic athlete [who] has had tremendous success everywhere he’s been. But until he has that success here, I don’t need to worry about him," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Joe and rival Swerve Strickland defeated The Kingdom on this week's Dynamite. He will defend the World Championship against Wardlow on next week's special Dynamite: Big Business episode.

