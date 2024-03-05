Samoa Joe comments on new AEW signing after Revolution: "I don't need to worry about him"

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe recently had some interesting comments about a fellow star while discussing the future of the promotion.

The star in question is none other than Will Ospreay. He is fresh from a hard-fought victory against Konosuke Takeshita in an incredible match at Revolution 2024. The Aerial Assassin inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling at Full Gear in November 2023. However, he started as a full-time wrestler on Sunday after finishing his commitments with NJPW.

At the post-AEW Revolution press conference, The Samoan Submission Machine praised Will Ospreay for being successful in multiple companies. Joe further claimed that he didn't need to worry about The Aerial Assassin right now as he was new in All Elite Wrestling.

“It’s indicative of what AEW has always stood for. We go out, we find the best wrestlers in the world, and we bring them together to find out who is the best wrestler in the world. Currently, that is me. But on my heels are some of the greatest grapplers to ever step [sic] foot in a ring. When we have acquisitions, men like Will Ospreay, how can you not be excited about the future of this company? Once again, we set up the protocol. Will Ospreay is new here. He’s a fantastic, dynamic athlete [who] has had tremendous success everywhere he’s been. But until he has that success here, I don’t need to worry about him." [H/T: Fightful]

AEW star Will Ospreay speaks on his NJPW departure

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion recently departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling after an eight-year tenure. The Aerial Assassin made a massive name for himself in the promotion before joining All Elite Wrestling.

Here is what Ospreay said about his departure from NJPW:

"This has been the greatest eight years of my life. I cannot express to you all how thankful I am that I got to grow up in Japan. I am so thankful that I’ve got to become a man in front of all of you guys."

Ospreay added how he never thought he would leave the Japanese company:

"I never thought that this day was ever going to come I could have sworn that I was going to be here for the rest of my life, and I would have had no problem with that. As tradition would normally go, I would normally be in a singles match or do something traditional, but I mean, let’s be real. Look at the five of us. There’s nothing traditional about us." [H/T: Ringside News]

Will Ospreay kicked off his full-time AEW career with an incredible victory over long-time ally Konosuke Takeshita. It will be interesting to see what's next for the 30-year-old.

