Top AEW star uses AJ Styles’ move at Revolution 2024

Earlier tonight at Revolution, a top AEW star seemingly referenced AJ Styles by using his iconic finisher during his match. The AEW star in question would be Will Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin faced Konosuke Takeshita in what was his first match as an official member of the AEW roster. He made sure to bring out all stops to put his opponent away during the match.

This did not come easy, as The Alpha is famously known for being one of the best strikers in the business. He was a tough opponent to put away, and it seemed as if Ospreay was at risk of losing his first match as an AEW competitor.

At one point in the match, the British star had to dig deep into his bag and he brought out AJ Styles's finisher. Despite hitting this, it only resulted in a two-count and the match continued on. The commentatary team also namedropped the 'Styles Clash.'

After a high-intensity bout between the two, Will Ospreay was able to connect with his Hidden Blade finisher which scored him the win, and end this competitive showcase between the two Don Callis Family members.

