AEW to ban controversial Will Ospreay move?

AEW Revolution marked the first pay-per-view for Will Ospreay as a contracted talent to the company. He defeated Konosuke Takeshita and then made some interesting comments about his future.

The Aerial Assassin is seen as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the history of the business. This accolade would not be possible without Ospreay's impressive arsenal of moves, including one of the most controversial finishers - the Tiger Driver '91. The sit-out version of the powerbomb was created by the legendary Mitsuharu Misawa, and later on, variations were used by names like Ahmed Johnson and Tyler Bate.

Ospreay hit Takeshita with a Tiger Driver '91 on Sunday night, then the Hidden Blade for the pin. Speaking at the post-Revolution media scrum, the United Empire leader commented on the move and envisioned a time when AEW may ban talents from using it:

"Takeshita is every bit as good as Will Ospreay. Just on that night I was just better, pure and simple, but look at the move that I had to put him away with - the Tiger Driver. I keep saying this so much... the Tiger Driver '91 is the most dangerous move in wrestling. It was used back in the day by Mitsuharu Misawa. It is one of the most dangerous moves in wrestling. Some guys were able to kind of figure out a way of getting out of it but it's complete pressure on your neck man. It's a sheer drop. I won't be surprised if in five months time people will be like, 'Hey, you can't do that move anymore,'" he said.

Wrestlers rarely try to execute the Tiger Driver '91 due to how dangerous it can be. Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega with the move at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and this led to more controversy from Omega himself and other wrestling legends outside of the company.

Will Ospreay wants to retire WWE and AEW legend

Will Ospreay defeated former partner Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution this past Sunday night. The 22-minute contest is being called a Match of the Year contender by some.

While Ospreay is looking to chase gold to the top of AEW, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion spoke at the post-Revolution media scrum and joked about retiring Billy Gunn, of all people.

The Aerial Assassin discussed his three goals and mentioned he wants to retire the former DX member. He also wants World Championships and a sponsorship with a popular UK restaurant:

"I'm looking forward to it man, like I'm here for three things. I'm here to win world titles, retire Billy Gunn and get a Nando's sponsorship," he said.

The line about Billy Gunn seemed to surprise Tony Khan, considering how Ospreay has never interacted with the current AEW World Trios Champion.

Ospreay will face longtime associate Kyle Fletcher on Wednesday's Dynamite. He and the ROH World Television Champion hugged after Sunday's match, but then their singles bout was announced. After defeating Takeshita, the next Don Callis Family member to face Ospreay will be Fletcher.

