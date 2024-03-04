Top AEW star wants to retire Billy Gunn

A top AEW star has just hinted at wanting to retire Billy Gunn as one of his goals moving forward with the promotion during the media scrum following Revolution. This star in question is Will Ospreay.

Following his show-stealing match earlier tonight against Konnosuke Takeshita, the Aerial Assassin talked about how things would go moving forward now that he was officially a full-time member of the promotion. He also brought up how he was looking forward to competing with several members of the roster.

Ospreay then named three goals of his. He unexpectedly brought up the idea of retiring Billy Gunn, which seemingly surprised Tony Khan, considering they had never interacted before. He also joked about getting a sponsorship from a popular restaurant franchise.

"I'm looking forward to it man, like I'm here for three things. I'm here to win world titles, retire Billy Gunn and get a Nando's sponsorship."

In the next episode of Dynamite, Will Ospreay may compete right away in singles action as he takes on a close friend of his, Kyle Fletcher. However, Khan revealed that this could be postponed as he would need to make sure Ospreay was cleared for action.

