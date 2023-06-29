Fans are still in awe of the IWGP United States Championship match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. While fans are usually divided about a particular moment, most are seemingly on the same page this time, demanding a ban on the most eye-widening maneuver of the bout.

The spot in question is the ''Tiger Driver '91'' endured by the former AEW World Champion at the hands of Ospreay.

Hailed as one of the most intense bouts ever, both men tore the house down with their in-ring brilliance. The instant classic kept fans on the edge of their seats from the get-go, including standing ovations backstage.

During the closing moments of the match, Ospreay disguised his signature "Stormbreaker" until dropping The Cleaner on the top of his head with the lethal "Tiger Driver '91". The devastating maneuver was made popular by the late Mitsuharu Misawa, who himself used it only on a handful of occasions owing to its severity.

Fans have been understandably concerned about the well-being of the Elite leader for risking his life and limb. Taking note of the dangerous spot, many started calling for the move's ban online.

Check out some of the reactions below:

CutmanPoweredUp @CutmanUp @PuroresuFlow Hope we never see this move performed again. Way too dangerous @PuroresuFlow Hope we never see this move performed again. Way too dangerous

Wrestling veterans such as Lance Storm and Dave Penzer have also advocated for a ban on the dangerous move.

Will Ospreay keen to perform at the major upcoming AEW pay-per-view

Will Ospreay added another feather to his cap with a magnificent victory at Forbidden Door. Although the British native has earned numerous plaudits in his decorated career so far, his outings against Kenny Omega would always stand out among fans.

Speaking at the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, The Aerial Assassin expressed his desire to appear at the "AEW: All In'' event in August.

"Listen, the date's free. Honestly, I would love to. Once again, I don't work here. Nothing would make me feel prouder, as an Englishman who has flown the flag for my country even in the good and bad times, to celebrate it in Wembley Stadium. It's down to Tony [Khan]. I hope we can work something out. It would be incredible. It's so cool that a grand scale show is going to happen literally 40 minutes from my house. I'm going to be there regardless, I'll come watch," said Ospreay.

The stage is officially set for All In 2023 edition at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London on August 27. The show is expected to be a star-studded and action-packed bonanza for AEW fans.

However, it remains to be seen if the United Empire leader would be a part of it.

