Former world champion makes himself available for All In despite not being signed to AEW

AEW All In will be taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The event is shaping up to be the biggest show for All Elite Wrestling, and a former world champion has made it clear that he will be present at the event.

The former world champion is none other than Will Ospreay, who faced Kenny Omega in a match of the year candidate at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View in which Ospreay came out victorious and recaptured the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. The two men tore the roof down last Sunday, and the bout was heavily praised backstage as well as on the internet.

During the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, The Aerial Assassin indicated the possibility of appearing at All In.

"Listen, the date's free. I'm wrestling Shingo the day before ... Honestly, I would love to. Once again, I don't work here. Nothing would make me feel prouder, as an Englishman who has flown the flag for my country even in the good and bad times, to celebrate it in Wembley Stadium ... I would just love that," said Ospreay. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Ospreay further added:

"It's down to Tony [Khan]. I hope we can work something out. It would be incredible. It'd be a blessing, especially for my country, "he added. "I love our scene, I love our fanbase. It's so cool that a grand scale show is going to happen literally 40 minutes from my house. I'm going to be there regardless, I'll come watch." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow This whole match was a masterpiece. Kenny Omega kicking out at 1 from Will Ospreay’s Kamigoye + One Winged Angel was LEGENDARY! This whole match was a masterpiece. Kenny Omega kicking out at 1 from Will Ospreay’s Kamigoye + One Winged Angel was LEGENDARY!https://t.co/WnowxBv8C5

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay's match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door heavily praised backstage

The showdown between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay exceeded all expectations as it was easily the best match coming out of the Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View.

On Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp shared reports which acknowledged the match between Ospreay and Omega as an instant classic. The backstage reaction the two men received was reportedly positive, followed by a standing ovation.

Some brutal spots in the match also raised concerns over the well-being of the two wrestlers. However, it was revealed that every spot and sequence was planned and Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay are completely fine after their epic encounter.

Sgtviper-X ⍟ @Sgtviper_Gaming According to Fightful, both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay were fine after their match. They also received a standing ovation backstage. Well deserved According to Fightful, both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay were fine after their match. They also received a standing ovation backstage. Well deserved 👏 https://t.co/SM5pL0c5KB

This year's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View gave us some of the best wrestling matches of all time. Let us know in the comments below which bout did you enjoy the most.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes