"Kenny vs Ospreay can’t be matched," "Duh" - Fans divided over WWE Money in the Bank outperforming AEW event

Fans are divided over whether WWE Money in the Bank will outperform a recent AEW show.

AEW Forbidden Door took place last night from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It is AEW's annual show, where they collaborate with NJPW to produce some dream matches.

One of the best matches of the year took place at Forbidden Door when Kenny Omega faced off against his long-time nemesis Will Ospreay. The two men tore the roof down in a bloody contest that saw the latter emerge the victor.

Bryan Danielson faced off against Kazuchika Okada in the main event. The two men put on a technical masterpiece of a match that lived up to the expectation.

With Money in the Bank in just a few days, fans are debating whether MITB will outperform Forbidden Door. Wrestling fans seem divided over which show will be the better of the two.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Chris Morrow @CmPhillyEagles @SKWrestling_ No. Balor and Rollins should be a good match. The Bloodline match will be an interesting continuation of the story. Ladder matches are spot fests. That about sums it up. No. Balor and Rollins should be a good match. The Bloodline match will be an interesting continuation of the story. Ladder matches are spot fests. That about sums it up. @SKWrestling_ 😂 No. Balor and Rollins should be a good match. The Bloodline match will be an interesting continuation of the story. Ladder matches are spot fests. That about sums it up.

One fan pointed out that nothing on the MITB card comes close to what Omega and Ospreay pulled off last night at Forbidden Door.

EdmontonMan @BLoobama @SKWrestling_ Not possible. Nobody on the MITB card comes close to who Omega and Osprey proved themselves to be last night @SKWrestling_ Not possible. Nobody on the MITB card comes close to who Omega and Osprey proved themselves to be last night

Another fan stated that WWE must do much more to outperform Forbidden Door.

Quin Vokey Santos @quin_santos @SKWrestling_ I love WWE's product, don't get me wrong here, but Money In The Bank needs to do A LOT to outdo Forbidden Door. There needs to be some sort of surprise return (Not Brock, maybe Drew going heel), and at least one match thats close to the caliber of Omega v Ospreay @SKWrestling_ I love WWE's product, don't get me wrong here, but Money In The Bank needs to do A LOT to outdo Forbidden Door. There needs to be some sort of surprise return (Not Brock, maybe Drew going heel), and at least one match thats close to the caliber of Omega v Ospreay

One fan mentioned that the Bloodline storyline alone is enough to surpass Forbidden Door.

Alex @xAlexTHFC @SKWrestling_ The emotional investment of the bloodline tag match alone will surpass the entire forbidden door card, so yes easily @SKWrestling_ The emotional investment of the bloodline tag match alone will surpass the entire forbidden door card, so yes easily

WWE Superstar IYO SKY is expected to win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Like every year, this year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will feature two MITB ladder matches - one for the men and one for the women.

The men's match will feature Damian Priest, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Logan Paul. On the other hand, the Women's Money in the Bank ladder will feature Becky Lynch. IYO SKY, Bayley, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, and Zelina Vega.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, recent betting odds indicates that IYO SKY is the favorite to win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

According to the report, the second favorite is Becky Lynch. SKY has been well received by the WWE Universe in recent weeks. Winning the MITB ladder could be the catalyst that enables her to break free from Damage CTRL and establish herself as a singles star.

Do you think WWE Money in the Bank will outperform Forbidden Door? Sound off in the comments section below.

