Unexpected WWE Superstar expected to win Money in the Bank briefcase at the event - Reports

WWE Money in the Bank might see an unexpected star win the contract, despite a loaded lineup. In a match featuring Becky Lynch, Bayley, Trish Stratus, Zelina Vega, and Zoey Stark, IYO Sky has emerged as the heavy favorite to win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

Of the stars competing, only Zoey Stark can be considered a rookie, given her recent call-up to the WWE main roster from NXT. Zelina Vega has been around for some time, while Becky Lynch and Bayley have been dominant in WWE over the last few years. Meanwhile, Trish Stratus is a true legend of the business, and her legacy is incredible.

In a report on Fightful Select, the betting odds for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match have been revealed. They currently stand with IYO Sky as the solid favorite to win the match.

The second favorite is Becky Lynch, while Bayley is third. Zoey Stark comes next, and Trish Stratus and Zelina Vega bring up the rear.

Sky has been seen as potentially breaking away from The Role Model and Damage CTRL in recent weeks. The match could be the perfect scenario for exactly that to happen.

Do you think IYO Sky could betray Bayley and win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

