WWE legend criticizes Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay's life-threatening spot at Forbidden Door

Wrestling fans all over the world are still talking about the IWGP United States Championship match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, but a WWE legend has slammed the two men for a spot that they did during the match.

In the closing stages of the match, it looked as if Ospreay was going to hit Omega with another "Stormbreaker," that was until he dropped Kenny on the top of his head with the "Tiger Driver '91."

The move that the late Mitsuharu Misawa invented was infamous in Japan for being one of the most dangerous moves ever put to film, with Misawa himself only ever using it on a handful of occasions.

The move has caused a lot of discourse on social media among fans for being too dangerous, with WWE legend Lance Storm being one of the people who was disgusted by the move's execution.

"F**k no! Either year," tweeted @LanceStorm.

WCW veteran Dave Penzer joined in on the conversation by saying that the move should never be done on purpose ever again, to which Storm replied with this:

"@davidpenzer Agree completely," tweeted @LanceStorm.

How did Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay feel after the match?

The "Tiger Driver '91," DDT's onto the steel ring steps and smashing their faces into the announce table, those are just some of the brutal spots that took place in the match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. But how did they feel after the dust had settled?

Ospreay appeared at the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum in high spirits and had no major injuries outside of the cut on his head that caused him to bleed during the bout.

Sgtviper-X ⍟ @Sgtviper_Gaming According to Fightful, both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay were fine after their match. They also received a standing ovation backstage. Well deserved According to Fightful, both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay were fine after their match. They also received a standing ovation backstage. Well deserved 👏 https://t.co/SM5pL0c5KB

As for Kenny Omega, despite all of the punishment he sustained, he also came out relatively unscathed. According to Fightful Select, Kenny had told people backstage that he was completely fine once the match had ended.

Do you think the match was too dangerous? Let us know in the comments section down below!

