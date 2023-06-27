Backstage reaction to Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay's match at Forbidden Door disclosed - Reports

AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door event delivered thrilling spectacles and high-octane matches, and perhaps none were more intense than the showdown between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.

While their match was undeniably brutal, it showcased the immense talent and skill possessed by both stars. The rematch for the IWGP United States Championship has been widely hailed as an instant classic and one of the year's best.

Reports by Sean Ross Sapp, shared on Fightful Select, acknowledged the match between Ospreay and Omega as an instant classic in Forbidden Door history. The backstage reception they received was overwhelmingly positive, with applause and a standing ovation greeting them after the bout.

Despite the concerns raised over some of the brutal spots, it was revealed that the sequences in the match were meticulously planned. Ospreay had previously expressed a desire for his second encounter with The Cleaner to differ significantly from their Wrestle Kingdom clash, where Omega had dominated with around 80 percent of the offense.

Sgtviper-X ⍟ @Sgtviper_Gaming According to Fightful, both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay were fine after their match. They also received a standing ovation backstage. Well deserved According to Fightful, both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay were fine after their match. They also received a standing ovation backstage. Well deserved 👏 https://t.co/SM5pL0c5KB

The electrifying showdown between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega not only entertained the fans but also earned admiration and praise from their fellow wrestlers.

Both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay react to their match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Kenny Omega's performance at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door may have resulted in a loss, but it has garnered immense praise across social media platforms. Having previously engaged in a highly acclaimed match against Will Ospreay at the Tokyo Dome in January, the anticipation for their rematch was sky-high.

Following the epic bout, Will Ospreay took to Twitter to express his admiration for Omega.

"Kenny Omega is once in a lifetime. There will never be anyone that will be able to master the craft the way he has. Overcoming him was legitimately the most challenging and yet rewarding task of my life. While everyone can say they’re “all elite” You can say you’re above elite."

Check out Will Ospreay's tweet below:

ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ @WillOspreay Kenny Omega is once in a lifetime.



There will never be anyone that will be able to master the craft the way he has.

Overcoming him was legitimately the most challenging and yet rewarding task of my life.



While everyone can say they’re “all elite”



You can say you’re above elite Kenny Omega is once in a lifetime.There will never be anyone that will be able to master the craft the way he has.Overcoming him was legitimately the most challenging and yet rewarding task of my life.While everyone can say they’re “all elite”You can say you’re above elite

Omega himself addressed his defeat on Twitter, acknowledging Ospreay as the better man on that night and taking a dig at Don Callis in the process:

"I lost and Will was the better man tonight. The US belt is in good hands. Keep Don away from it."

Check out Omega's tweet below:

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX #forbiddendoor I lost and Will was the better man tonight. The US belt is in good hands. Keep Don away from it. #AEWxNJPW I lost and Will was the better man tonight. The US belt is in good hands. Keep Don away from it. #AEWxNJPW #forbiddendoor

Whether these two stars will cross paths once again in the future remains uncertain, but their clash has left fans anticipating another epic showdown.

Do you want to see a third encounter between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes