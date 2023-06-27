Former World Champion says Kenny Omega is 'above elite' after AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

While Kenny Omega lost his match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, his performance has garnered heavy praise on social media.

The Best Bout Machine had a major match with Will Ospreay earlier this year at Tokyo Dome. The intense bout garnered a lot of attention, owing to the skill of both the stars involved. Given its overwhelming reception, a rematch was scheduled to take place on this year's Forbidden Door.

As expected, the match delivered on all fronts. While Kenny had won their previous encounter, Ospreay took the victory, this time with a bit of help from Don Callis. After the epic showdown, the victor took to Twitter to praise his opponent with a sincere message:

"Kenny Omega is once in a lifetime. There will never be anyone that will be able to master the craft the way he has. Overcoming him was legitimately the most challenging and yet rewarding task of my life. While everyone can say they’re “all elite” You can say you’re above elite."

You can check out the original tweet here:

The former AEW World Champion has also commented on his loss at Forbidden Door

Kenny Omega put on a commendable performance in his fight against Will Ospreay but unfortunately came up short.

The Cleaner took to Twitter afterward to address his loss against the IWGP United States Champion. Owing to his AEW betrayal storyline with Don Callis, his tweet also included a shot at his former on-screen manager"

"I lost and Will was the better man tonight. The US belt is in good hands. Keep Don away from it."

You can check out the full tweet here:

As of now, it remains to be seen whether the two stars will get to fight each other once more down the line.

