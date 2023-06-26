Major upset at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II; Title reign ends at 173 days

NJPW star Will Ospreay and AEW star Kenny Omega have been one of the hottest rivals in recent history. Today at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, they clashed for the IWGP United States Championship.

Tonight marked their second gruesome showdown as they last wrestled at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this year, where Omega took the IWGP United States Championship in what was a bloodbath of a match.

Expectations for the match tonight were that it would match their earlier banger of a contest, and it did not disappoint. The bout had everything, blood, sweat, and tons of action. At one point, even Don Callis got involved to help Will Ospreay.

Both superstars were able to hit their finishing maneuvers at points in the match, which led fans to think it was over, but some crazy near-falls kept the match going. After a long, hard-hitting contest, Ospreay hit the Storm Breaker to finally secure the victory, ending AEW star Kenny Omega's reign at 173 days.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp That might very well be a new favorite match of all-time for me. Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega did something special again That might very well be a new favorite match of all-time for me. Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega did something special again

As of this point, this seems to be the match of the night for most, and this has just topped their last encounter with each other.

How did you feel about this incredible match between the two? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

