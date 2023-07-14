"Just shut the f**k up" - Kenny Omega fires back at critics of dangerous AEW bump

AEW star Kenny Omega has been a major player in the promotion, despite often being at the center of online criticism. His recent bout against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door 2023 has been harshly panned by some, but The Cleaner had some harsher words to say in return.

The Tiger Driver '91 is one of pro wrestling's most dangerous moves, and as such, when Will Ospreay hit the move on Omega, many AEW fans were concerned for the star. Luckily, neither star suffered an injury, but this didn't stop the detractors from criticizing the move.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega claimed that most of his critics aren't even qualified to tell him what to do in the ring.

“Don’t tell me not to wrestle the way I know how to wrestle,” says Omega. “Is there a risk? Was there a risk when Mike Tyson was fighting within inches of space between another championship-level boxer throwing power punches? Of course. But Tyson was confident in his abilities, and he knew he was the best. So don’t tell Mike Tyson how to box, and don’t tell Tyson Smith how to wrestle. You aren’t even close to being qualified. Just shut the f**k up.” (H/T: Sports Illustrated)

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Tiger Driver 91 from Will Ospreay! Shades of Misawa & Kawada.

Dutch Mantell also recently chimed in with the criticism, and while he praised Omega for his skill, the veteran maintained that The Cleaner actually botched the move.

The AEW star believes he's being criticized the same way Mike Tyson was

Mike Tyson was once the most feared professional boxer in the world, and his quick and brutal style added credibility to this. Unlike many of his opponents, Tyson wasn't afraid of putting himself in the line of fire to win a bout, and it seems like Omega is of the same mind.

Continuing in the same interview, Kenny Omega explained why he believes that his critics are similar to that of Iron Mike's.

“His style was so dangerous, he stayed so close to his opponent. What was he doing boxing in-style? Shouldn’t he have fought more stick-and-move and waited for the counterpunch? Wouldn’t that have been better for his brain? Didn’t he understand how dangerous it was? But that’s what made him Mike Tyson.” (H/T: Sports Illustrated)

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow This Tiger Driver 98 Encounter was GOD-TIER from Kenny Omega & Rey Fenix - AEW Dynamite (01.06.2021)

In light of this interview, it doesn't seem like the former AEW World Champion is backing down, nor is he acknowledging any of the criticisms levied against him. Omega will likely continue his high-risk style, especially since his fans are enjoying his matches.