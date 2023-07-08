Kenny Omega recently made a massive botch that he did not admit to, says WWE veteran

Kenny Omega has been known for testing the limits of his body while stepping into the ring. His recent outing with Will Ospreay was no different. However, one WWE veteran claims the "Tiger Driver '91" that The Cleaner was on the receiving end of at Forbidden Door was more of a botch than a calculated risk.

Ospreay and Omega lived up to the hype and delivered a match-of-the-year contender at the AEW x NJPW crossover event. Despite this, critics claimed that the "Tiger Driver '91" spot was too dangerous; some even went as far as to call it a mistimed move, which Omega quickly disputed.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I think a lot about my health. I think a lot about life after wrestling. I think a lot about my current life. I think about next week’s Dynamite—



I would never do something I didn’t trust myself in performing 100%.”



- Kenny Omega on taking the Tiger Driver 91

(via Uproxx) “I think a lot about my health. I think a lot about life after wrestling. I think a lot about my current life. I think about next week’s Dynamite—I would never do something I didn’t trust myself in performing 100%.”- Kenny Omega on taking the Tiger Driver 91(via Uproxx) https://t.co/8WcfPVoi0N

Dutch Mantell is on the side of the critics in this case. The WWE veteran said the following on his Story Time podcast:

“First of all, Mr. Omega, I appreciate your talent. You’re very talented. But I do think, still think this was a botch, because who would agree to do a botch? […] I think Omega lost him [Ospreay] and you can tell, I mean it’s just an innate feeling, that you land wrong. You might take that move one time too many and it could be the last time you take anything.” [From 01:19 to 02:03]

Nonetheless, Mantell praised both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay for their impeccable talents. But added that even the most precise workers can slip up occasionally.

“I’m not here to use that common language of sh*t on something, I’m not here to do that. I’m here to say that it looked like a botch to me, I’m still going to call it a botch anyway. Whether it was or not.” [From 02:07 to 02:24]

Check out the entire video below:

Are Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay set to run it back?

With the scores between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay now standing at one win apiece for the 2023 calendar year, it makes all the sense in the world to have the well-accomplished athletes meet one more time in a massive rubber match.

Many expect their next encounter to take place at the upcoming All In pay-per-view, with Ospreay even making himself available for the Wembley Stadium event despite not being on the AEW roster.

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy #AEWxNJPW Kenny Omega v Will Ospreay III is the main event of All In. It's going to main event, Tony. I won't hear otherwise. Kenny Omega v Will Ospreay III is the main event of All In. It's going to main event, Tony. I won't hear otherwise. 😤 #AEWxNJPW https://t.co/LesqNSKbKO

Many fans will be interested to see how they up the ante from the last bout, considering how high-octane their matches have been thus far. Nonetheless, if their previous battles are anything to go by, their next contest is bound to set the wrestling world on fire.

What is your favorite moment from Will Osprey vs Kenny Omega II? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes