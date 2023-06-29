"It's not over. I'll be back" - Major AEW star sends emotional message on Dynamite

AEW star Kenny Omega fought in a gruesome, high-octane contest last weekend, facing Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship at Forbidden Door. Omega would end up losing the war and his title. This evens the year's series between the two at one win a piece, with the former AEW World Champion winning at Wrestle Kingdom 17 back in January.

For the past few weeks, Omega has had his attention divided. He has dealt with Don Callis' antics and suffered two crucial losses against the Blackpool Combat Club while at the same time watching out for the ever-dangerous Will Ospreay. But now that his match with Ospreay is over, he can now fully focus on the matters at hand in AEW.

In a recap of his match against Will Ospreay shown on Dynamite, Omega mentioned how this isn't the end, and he'll be back. Whenever that'll be, it'll make for another interesting match for sure. Fans have talked about how both installments of Omega vs. Ospreay have been match-of-the-year candidates, so a third might have the same impact.

Post-Forbidden Door, it will be interesting to see what comes next for Kenny Omega. He has unfinished business with Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita, so he might redirect his attention to the pair once more.

What do you think comes next for The Cleaner? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

