"It's going to make your d**k not work" - WWE legend appalled by botched Tiger Driver 91 on Kenny Omega

WWE Legend and former nWo member Kevin Nash had a hilarious reaction to Kenny Omega taking a dangerous bump during his match against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door.

The scary-looking "Tiger Driver 91" performed by Will Ospreay on Kenny Omega during their show-stealing bout for the IWGP US title at Forbidden Door PPV is the talk of the town within the wrestling community these days.

Nonetheless, despite that botch, Dave Meltzer rated the incredible encounter six stars. However, not everyone is satisfied with the ratings, as many think that safety measures should have been taken by everyone involved to avoid such a career-threatening bump taken by Kenny Omega.

One such veteran who raised concerns on the botch happens to be former WCW Champion Kevin Nash. Nash being himself, gave a funny reaction on the botch, also commenting on Dave Meltzer during a discussion with Sean Oliver on his "Kliq THIS" podcast.

"I'll take my Vegas odds of working a standard Hulk Hogan match over f***in working that bulls**t super strong, let's get the accolades of match of the year bulls**t. What does 'match of the year' gets you? I mean, so Meltzer says you had match of the year, does Meltzer cut that m******** a million Dollar D**k? is there anything? If he puts a three inches on your c**k great, if don't, f*** that S**t. Because you know what it's gonna do? it's gonna make your d**k not work because you're not gonna feel anything from your neck down." [From 04:53 to 05:42]

Check out the video below:

Kevin Nash reveals he has never taken a dangerous bump like Kenny Omega in his entire career

Kevin Nash is undeniably a legend of the professional wrestling business. He has competed for major wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW throughout his career. Nash also elaborated on how he prioritized safety concerns while performing in the ring.

"I've never taken a piledriver. I've never given one, I don't do backdrops, I don't take backdrops. If somebody like Shawn [Michaels] would say, 'give me a backdrop,' okay fine, but I'll do it because you're a great athlete. Last thing I wanna do is give Shawn a powerbomb because he sure as f*** can't take that," Nash admitted. [From 05:49 to 06:25]

Considering the statement given by the former nWo member, it looks like he knows how safety is an important aspect while taking a bump inside the squared circle.

What was your reaction to the botched Tiger Deiver 91 on Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes from the article above, please credit Kliq THIS podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes