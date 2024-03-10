Britt Baker surprisingly gets on stage at concert amidst TV absence with her old AEW title

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker recently made an appearance on stage at a concert with her old All Elite Championship belt.

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW Television ever since she unsuccessfully challenged Kris Statlander for the TBS Women's Title on the September 16, 2023 edition of Collision. She has reportedly been dealing with an injury that has kept her out of action for a long time. However, Baker recently made an appearance and performed with Zach Bryan at a concert in Pittsburgh.

On Twitter, Britt Baker shared a video of her performance with singer Zach Bryan in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the PPG Paints Arena. She was surprisingly carrying her old Women's title with her at the show.

Britt Baker recently addressed her absence from AEW

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker recently spoke about her absence from All Elite Wrestling television. Baker's last appearance was in September 2023 where she lost to Kris Statlander in a TBS Title match. Speaking with the DS Shin on Ring The Belle podcast, she spoke about the challenges faced in her career and addressed her absence from AEW.

"It's weird when fans show up to my dental office," admitted Britt Baker. "They don't teach me that in dental school how to deal with fans coming into my office. So we've had some weird situations. My staff, they're great with handling it. They are. But you have to pick and choose those battles. I think with our very passionate fans, they're very vocal with what they want, what they don't want, what they like, what they don't like," she observed."

"If they are telling me they want [more] or less of something, okay, I hear you loud and clear. A lot of them said, 'We want less Britt Baker.' So, if that's what they want, that's what they'll get. Let me take a step back. Here are the rest of the women. Someone else take the ball and run with it, make the women's division about you, and you be the face of the women's division. When no one else can carry the division, I'll be there to pick up the pieces and do it all over again," she confidently stated."

Britt Baker is one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling's women's division. It will be interesting to see the rivalry CEO Tony Khan puts Baker in upon her return to the squared circle.

