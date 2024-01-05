Britt Baker finally breaks silence on her long absence from AEW

Britt Baker worked very hard and produced incredible performances to become a top star in AEW. She has been at or near the top of the women's division for a long time, but now she is barely seen in All Elite Wrestling.

In an interview, the 32-year-old star revealed the reason behind her absence. Baker last competed in an AEW TBS Title match in which she was defeated by Kris Statlander in September last year.

Britt Baker recently had an interview with DS Shin on Ring The Belle where she opened up about dealing with fans as a professional wrestler and dentist. The AEW star spoke candidly about the challenges of juggling her in-ring career while also running a dental practice.

"It's weird when fans show up to my dental office," admitted Britt Baker. "They don't teach me that in dental school how to deal with fans coming into my office. So we've had some weird situations. My staff, they're great with handling it. They are. But you have to pick and choose those battles."

Baker also discussed how fans are always very vocal about what they like and don't like.

"I think with our very passionate fans, they're very vocal with what they want, what they don't want, what they like, what they don't like," she observed.

She addressed speculation about her reduced television role in 2023 and stated that she'll always try to give fans what they want, even if it's less of her.

"If they are telling me they want [more] or less of something, okay, I hear you loud and clear. A lot of them said, 'We want less Britt Baker.' So, if that's what they want, that's what they'll get. Let me take a step back. Here are the rest of the women. Someone else take the ball and run with it, make the women's division about you, and you be the face of the women's division.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

The former AEW Women's World Champion made it clear she's ready to step up whenever AEW needs her.

"When no one else can carry the division, I'll be there to pick up the pieces and do it all over again," she confidently stated.

It sounds like this dental superstar isn't going anywhere anytime soon!

The last time the 32-year-old star was seen wrestling in the AEW ring was when she lost to Kris Statlander on September 16 in a match for the TBS Championship.

Disco Inferno speculates on Britt Baker's frustrations

According to WCW legend Disco Inferno, former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker could be upset about the rise of Toni Storm. During the episode of Keepin' It 100 Official, co-host Konnan pointed out how Baker used to get more promo time than all the women combined during her first three years in AEW.

In response, Disco theorized that Baker is likely frustrated that Toni Storm has taken over her spot.

"The Toni Storm character is far more entertaining," Disco declared. "Well, sit that in, that the spot where we usually put the 2-3 minute Britt Baker promo, now Toni Storm gets her vignette when she's doing character development." [02:03 - 02:25]

