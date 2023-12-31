Britt Baker shares a message after unexpected ending to AEW Worlds End 

Britt Baker has commented on the shocking reveal at the end of the Worlds End pay-per-view.

It was previously speculated that Baker could be the person under the mask, seeking retribution for her boyfriend, Adam Cole. Since she isn't a fan of MJF, the theory made sense.

In the end, it was Baker's real-life partner, Adam Cole, who was revealed as The Devil. The Panama City Playboy enlisted the help of some of his close friends to take out The Salt of the Earth.

The former AEW Women's World Champion took to Twitter to comment on the much-awaited revelation. She highlighted how many fans had the wrong theories and that she played no part in The Devil storyline.

"I told you guys I’m not the devil. I’m the bully…. remember?" Britt Baker tweeted.

Baker is on a hiatus as she recuperates from injuries, and there is no timeline for her in-ring comeback. It remains to be seen whether she and Cole talk about the latest happenings in the future.

