Reason behind former AEW Champion's absence revealed - Reports

A former AEW Champion has been absent from television for a noticeable amount of time. However, recent reports have revealed the reason behind her absence.

The star in question is none other than former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker, who last competed on the September 16 episode of Collision in a losing effort for the TBS Championship against the champion, Kris Statlander.

Speaking on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Britt Baker's injury is the main reason behind her absence from in-ring competition:

"The reason Britt Baker hasn’t been around apparently is an injury situation. At the media call, Tony Khan talked about key people out with injuries right now and mentioned Kenny Omega, Pac, Adam Cole, Baker and Jamie" H/T:[WrestleTalk]

Disco Inferno believes AEW star Britt Baker could be upset due to Toni Storm

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker hasn't been featured much in 2023 as compared to her previous years in the Jacksonville-based promotion. WCW Veteran Disco Inferno believes that Baker could be upset due to the rise of Toni Storm as a top name in the women's division.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan raised a question about Baker's large amount of promo time she got during her first three years:

"Let me address that real quick. So both are the two of the best talkers on the show, ... and they kill it almost every time they are there. How about all the promo time you hogged the first three years? I mean you probably logged more promo time the first three years than all the women combined," said Konnan. [01:33 - 01:58]

Disco Inferno further discussed how Britt Baker could be frustrated because of Toni Storm:

"And she didn't elevate herself. I think she is mad right now because Toni Storm has taken her mic time spot. The Toni Storm character is far more entertaining. Well, sit that in, that the spot where we usually put the 2-3 minute Britt Baker promo, now Toni Storm gets her vignette when she's doing character development," said Inferno. [02:03 - 02:25]

Do you agree with Disco Inferno?